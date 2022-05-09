BBB offers scholarship for MSU students attending Dillard

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is looking to help a Dillard College of Business student who is in need.

The BBB Education Foundation established the Better Business Bureau/Louis J. Rodriguez Ethics Scholarship in 1999. The $2,000 scholarship is awarded annually and paid in two equal installments at the beginning of each semester.

Student requirements include:

Demonstrate high ethical standards based on letters of recommendation

Must live within the 29 counties served by the BBB of North Central Texas

A declared major within the Dillard College of Business

Past recipients must reapply each year

Full or part-time student with a minimum of six semester hours each semester

An essay about an ethical dilemma you have witnessed or encountered and how it impacted you

A resume

If you are a student or know a student attending the Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University, the scholarship application can be found on MSU Texas’ website or you can contact the BBB office.

The application deadline is May 15.

