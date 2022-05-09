Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

BBB offers scholarship for MSU students attending Dillard

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is looking to help a Dillard College of Business student who is in need.

The BBB Education Foundation established the Better Business Bureau/Louis J. Rodriguez Ethics Scholarship in 1999. The $2,000 scholarship is awarded annually and paid in two equal installments at the beginning of each semester.

Student requirements include:

  • Demonstrate high ethical standards based on letters of recommendation
  • Must live within the 29 counties served by the BBB of North Central Texas
  • A declared major within the Dillard College of Business
  • Past recipients must reapply each year
  • Full or part-time student with a minimum of six semester hours each semester
  • An essay about an ethical dilemma you have witnessed or encountered and how it impacted you
  • A resume

If you are a student or know a student attending the Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University, the scholarship application can be found on MSU Texas’ website or you can contact the BBB office.

The application deadline is May 15.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

Keynote speaker Elia Moreno will share insights on the impact of poverty.
Catholic Charities to host 5th annual Poverty Summit on Tuesday
WFISD parent pushes for Dads on Duty program
WFISD parent pushes for Dads on Duty program
National Salvation Army Week
Wichita Falls Salvation Army celebrates 112 years of service
Students do not have to be a Community Healthcare Center patient to participate.
Community Healthcare Center offers free sports physical clinic