Community Healthcare Center offers free sports physical clinic

Students do not have to be a Community Healthcare Center patient to participate.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center is hosting a free sports physical clinic on Thursday, May 12.

The clinic will happen from 3-5 p.m. and is open to all school districts, private schools and youth sports leagues.

Sports physicals for the 2022-2023 school year can be completed at this event for all high school and middle school athletes and extracurricular students, such as high school marching band students.

Students do not have to be a Community Healthcare Center patient to participate. Students need to bring a completed sports physical form required by their school district and signed by their parent or guardian.

Vision screenings are required for sports physicals, meaning students who require prescription eyewear need to bring their contacts or glasses to the clinic.

“Community Healthcare Center is always excited to offer these free community events to students and families in our area,” David Preston, director of marketing and outreach at Community Healthcare Center, said. “We encourage parents and guardians to get their students’ sports physical completed now for the next school year. Plus, Community Healthcare Center will be giving away a free t-shirt to the first 300 students that receive a free sports physical on May 12.”

The clinic will be held at the Community Healthcare Center at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Community Healthcare Center said only the student receiving the free sports physical and one parent or guardian should attend the clinic, and facemasks will be required for all attendees and guests.

For more information or questions regarding the clinic, call (940) 766-6306.

