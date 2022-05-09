JOB OPENING: Anchor/Reporter

KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking an Anchor/Reporter to join our team.

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

Anchor live television broadcasts for newscasts (morning). Monday-Friday, and fill-in on other newscasts as needed.

Ability to engage with the audience from the anchor desk, not just read a teleprompter. Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.

Use editorial judgment to help determine the content of the newscasts.

Conduct live interviews.

Develop story ideas to assist newsgathering efforts

Develop contacts and sources in the community

Mentor young field reporters, check/approve stories/scripts

·Shoot, write, edit hard news, promotable stories for all platforms

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field and a minimum of two years of experience.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Strong leadership skills, exceptional news judgment and professional knowledge of news operations are required

Be a quick thinker ready for anything, and have strong ad-lib abilities

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.