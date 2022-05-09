Email City Guide
JOB OPENING: Anchor/Reporter

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking an Anchor/Reporter to join our team.

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

  • Anchor live television broadcasts for newscasts (morning). Monday-Friday, and fill-in on other newscasts as needed.
  • Ability to engage with the audience from the anchor desk, not just read a teleprompter. Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.
  • Use editorial judgment to help determine the content of the newscasts.
  • Conduct live interviews.
  • Develop story ideas to assist newsgathering efforts
  • Develop contacts and sources in the community
  • Mentor young field reporters, check/approve stories/scripts
  • ·Shoot, write, edit hard news, promotable stories for all platforms

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field and a minimum of two years of experience.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Strong leadership skills, exceptional news judgment and professional knowledge of news operations are required
  • Be a quick thinker ready for anything, and have strong ad-lib abilities

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

