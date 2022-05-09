Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

JOB OPENING: Digital Sales Specialist

KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring!
KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring!(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Digital Sales Specialist

KAUZ in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a motivated, professional digital guru to be our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS).  Responsibilities include but are not limited to:  Technical implementation of digital campaigns including Social Media Management, Google Search, Web Design, and Online Targeting Solutions.  In addition, supporting revenue development by preparing powerpoint presentations and attending sales meetings with clients as the Digital Product Consultant for the station.

Ideal candidate must be technically minded with good working knowledge of the internet and of the software tools used for online advertising, an excellent communicator, organized with good presentation and customer service skills. We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, motivated, goal-oriented, and a multi-tasker who wants to work in a high-energy team environment at a great company with great benefits.

Prior digital experience and a college degree are a plus.  Proficiency with MS Office, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google analytics and search, and other digital advertising products a must.  Pre-employment drug screen and clean MVR required. Candidates, please send resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring?
JOB OPENING: Anchor/Reporter
KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring?
JOB OPENING: Meteorologist
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
JOB OPENING: Producer
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
JOB OPENING: Account Executive