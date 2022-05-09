JOB OPENING: Digital Sales Specialist

Digital Sales Specialist

KAUZ in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a motivated, professional digital guru to be our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS). Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Technical implementation of digital campaigns including Social Media Management, Google Search, Web Design, and Online Targeting Solutions. In addition, supporting revenue development by preparing powerpoint presentations and attending sales meetings with clients as the Digital Product Consultant for the station.

Ideal candidate must be technically minded with good working knowledge of the internet and of the software tools used for online advertising, an excellent communicator, organized with good presentation and customer service skills. We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, motivated, goal-oriented, and a multi-tasker who wants to work in a high-energy team environment at a great company with great benefits.

Prior digital experience and a college degree are a plus. Proficiency with MS Office, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google analytics and search, and other digital advertising products a must. Pre-employment drug screen and clean MVR required. Candidates, please send resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

