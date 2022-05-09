Email City Guide
Lucy the two-nosed cow is celebrating her 15th birthday

Lucy the 2-nosed cow celebrates her 15th birthday this month. (WSAW)
By Hannah Borchert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - This month, a famous cow named Lucy celebrates her 15th birthday.

Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her unusual nose.

When Lucy’s owner, Mark Krombholz, found her in the pasture just after she was born 15 years ago, he thought that she got kicked in the face. It was later on when he found out that she had two noses.

“We had the vet come out … she says that is bone structure there, she does breathe out of both noses,” Krombholz said.

Despite being different, Lucy has no problems with her health. The vet told Krombholz that Lucy was going to be a twin but the egg didn’t fully split, WSAW reported.

Lucy went on to have 10 calves of her own, none with a second nose.

“I received phone calls from all different places,” Krombholz said. “We were on some farm magazine, radio station, things like that in the morning. And TV stations in New York, and we were even mentioned on Jay Leno when he was still on ‘The Tonight Show.’”

He said she even caught the attention of other countries.

“She was in Pravda, a Russian newspaper, in China,” Krombholz said.

Krombholz said she’s still a normal cow, with some personality.

“She can be a bit of a diva, because she’s not afraid of people like that,” Krombholz said.

She goes to fairs in her own personalized ride and over the years her owner has gotten lots of offers for her. Krombholz said he got very high offers, but couldn’t take them.

“I wouldn’t trade her for the world,” Krombholz said. “I’ve been offered tens of thousands of dollars but, like I said, sideshows, they may drag her all over the country and after that what happens to her.”

Krombholz said she is part of the family. You can check out more pictures of on her Facebook page Lucy the Two Nosed Cow.

