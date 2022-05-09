Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Triple-digit heat again on Monday

By Garrett James
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. We do have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms will develop in the panhandle and move into the area late Tuesday night. We may see some gusty winds along the line of storms, however severe weather is not anticipated.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms in our western counties. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

Summer-Like Heat
Too Hot for May Forecast
weather
Triple-digit heat again on Monday
Sunday & Monday look very hot
Heating Up to Summer-Time Levels
Summer-Like Weekend