Triple-digit heat again on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. We do have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms will develop in the panhandle and move into the area late Tuesday night. We may see some gusty winds along the line of storms, however severe weather is not anticipated.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms in our western counties. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies.

