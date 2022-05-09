Email City Guide
US calls UN council meeting Wednesday on North Korea tests

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the officers and soldiers who took part in a celebration the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, in North Korea on April 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has scheduled an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday following North Korea’s latest test of a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine.

The launch Saturday was another sign of North Koreans leader Kim Jong Un carrying out his recent vow to speed up development of nuclear weapons.

The United States holds the rotating presidency of the council this month and a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N said Monday it scheduled Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the North’s latest launches. North Korea has fired 15 missiles so far this year.

