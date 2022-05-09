WF Crime Stoppers needs help solving trailer theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in solving a theft.

The crime reportedly happened on March 7 around 5:45 p.m. at Grandview W. and Wrangler Drive.

Police said a suspect was seen loading a trailer onto a white Toyota Tundra before he drove eastbound on Wrangler Drive. The trailer then became unhitched, causing damage to the truck’s front end; the truck also has a white toolbox in the back.

Can you identify these suspects? (WFPD)

WFPD officials said the trailer and equipment were valued at $33,000.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

