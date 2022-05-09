Wichita Falls Salvation Army celebrates 112 years of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s a big week for the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls as they celebrate more than 100 years of service to the community. Their mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs without discrimination.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana presented a proclamation Monday morning to kick things off. The Salvation Army will give out free Crumbl Cookies Tuesday from 10 a.m. until they are gone. They will have 50% off everything except furniture in the Family Store on Wednesday and so much more throughout the rest of the week.

Officials said this impacts the men and women who often are forgotten.

“We support the people in the community who are in many ways the last, the least, and the lost,” Major Kim Feinauer, Core Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls, said. “They are people who tend to be written off. We believe in the Salvation Army that nobody is written off, there is nobody behind the point of redemption.”

There will be a free lunch on Thursday, free box fans and snow cones on Friday and more going on during the weekend.

The Salvation Army said this is all made possible by the community’s support by donating funds or items to their thrift store. They enjoy being able to hold sales and free events to give back to the community.

Tuesday - Free Crumbl Cookies from 10am until they are gone at The Family Store and Admin Building (403 7th St.)

Wednesday - 50% off everything in the Family Store except furniture from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday - Disaster Canteen Serving Free Lunch (Hot Dogs & Nachos) from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 403 7th St.

Friday - Free Box Fans & Snow Cones; fans from 10 a.m until gone courtesy of TXU Energy; one per household; snow Cones from noon to 2 a.m. courtesy of Homes for Heroes

Saturday - Super Sale at The Family Store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with everything up to 50% off

Sunday - Sunday school and worship located at 2900 Seymour Highway: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Worship

