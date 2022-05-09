Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Woman wakes up to stranger’s dog sleeping in her bed

By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Imagine waking up in the morning and snuggling your dog, only to open your eyes and realize that the dog you are laying next to isn’t yours. That’s exactly what happened to one Polk County, Tennessee, woman whose story has since gone viral.

Julie Thornton Johnson says it’s normal for one of her three dogs to sleep in her bed. But one morning, as daylight creeped in, she awoke to find someone else’s dog snuggling up with her, WGCL reported.

Johnson said she had no idea how the dog got into her house, so she posted a picture of the pup to social media asking around.

The story caught the attention of the dog’s owner, Cris Hawkins, who lives a few houses down. Hawkins reached out to Johnson explaining that the dog, whose name is Nala, must have slipped her collar in the middle of the night and ran down the street, somehow making it into Johnson’s house and, eventually, her bed.

Both Hawkins and Johnson seemed amused by the situation, noting how comfortable Nala looked.

“Good luck getting her out of my bed,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Chef Mario Batali waives jury trial in sexual misconduct case
This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or...
McDonald’s adds freebies, tarot card readings for Mercury retrograde
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio
Tamara Lynn Sytch.
WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1
Race organizers said they justified allowing the 6-year-old to race because the family has had...
6-year-old allowed to run full marathon