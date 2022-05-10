Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Louisiana

Amber Alerts for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos issued in...
Amber Alerts for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos issued in Louisiana and Mississippi have been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - An Amber Alert for two girls, ages 2 months and 9 years, from Louisiana has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Both the Louisiana State Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos. The two had last been seen Monday evening in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Police were searching for 25-year-old Sergio “David” Hernandez in relation to the children’s alleged abduction, WVUE reported.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
Data shows 40% of baby formula brands out of stock
Police said the victims, two boys and a girl, were 8 to 12 years old.
Mom arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Police found five people shot at a greater Atlanta condominium complex. Three people were...
1 arrested after fatal shooting at condo complex near Atlanta