Catholic Charities to host 5th annual Poverty Summit on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Catholic Charities is holding their 5th annual Poverty Summit where keynote speaker Elia Moreno will share insights on the impact of poverty.

The event will happen at The Forum on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Officials will explore the ways poverty manifests for families in the community and how to be a part of the solution.

Catholic Charities hopes this experience will touch people’s lives and help affirm that the face of poverty is not a person but an ever changing system that can be overcome as a community.

“When people think about poverty, they think about homelessness which is definitely an issue here,” Lindsay Arias, Catholic Charities development manager, said. “But really a lot of the times what we see are working poor so they’re living paycheck to paycheck. They’re really just one emergency or one catastrophic event like COVID away from falling off that cliff.”

Anyone can attend the event and there’s no entry fee.

