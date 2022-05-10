Email City Guide
GRAPHIC: Mother seriously injured when hit by driver while taking trash out, family says

Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck by a vehicle. (Source: Megan Mackenzie/GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas mother was sent to the hospital for several days after being seriously injured in a collision when she was just taking out the trash.

On April 14, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit Shelby Mackenzie in front of her home in San Antonio, according to her family.

Shelby Mackenzie was taking her trash can out when a vehicle jumped the curb and hit her. Her family said she was thrown about 15-20 feet and landed on her head on the sidewalk.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and spent time in the intensive care unit. Her family said she was diagnosed with two skull fractures, three subdural hemorrhages, a dissection of her internal carotid artery and a complete rupture of her ligaments in her right knee.

The driver involved in the crash had the minimum required insurance without any assets, according to Shelby Mackenzie’s family. So, Megan Mackenzie said she started a GoFundMe page on behalf of an amazing sister and daughter to help with medical bills.

Megan Mackenzie said Shelby Mackenzie is a single mother of a 3-year-old daughter named Olivia and is healing but has thousands of hospital bills after being able to leave the hospital after a two-week stay.

Megan Mackenzie has thanked the public already for the help the family has already received and said given the uncertainty of pending medical expenses, they have raised their fundraising goal.

