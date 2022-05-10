Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Judge to determine if James Staley case will move out of Wichita County

James Staley III.
James Staley III.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley is back in court Tuesday for a hearing to decide if his trial will stay here in Wichita County or move to Dallas.

Staley’s attorneys said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

The judge so far has heard from WFPD Chief of Police Manuel Borrego, Bubba McDaniel, Wilder McDaniel’s father, and Robert Gill, a criminal defense attorney in Fort Worth.

The judge will decide if the change of venue is warranted. There is no timetable on when that decision will be made.

Staley is accused of murdering 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The agenda for Tuesday’s Wichita Falls ISD board meeting consisted of nine sections.
WFISD board discusses new superintendent search
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Police are still looking for information about the disappearance of Gregory Keith Mann Jr.
25 years later: The disappearance of Keith Mann
legacy of Booker T. Washington
Book to be written on legacy of Booker T. Washington schools
Hometown Pride Tour: Bailey Swaydan
Hometown Pride Tour: Bailey Swaydan