A line of storms will move into Texoma Tuesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. We do have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms will develop in the panhandle and move into the area late Tuesday night. We may see some strong winds along the line of storms.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms in our western counties.

Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. A line of storms will develop again in the panhandle. These storms could impact our western counties once again.

Rain chances appear to be better for everyone’s Friday and Saturday.

