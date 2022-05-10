Email City Guide
Mom of 4 dies after hit-and-run on Mother’s Day

Police continue to search for the truck driver involved in the incident, who fled the scene. (WCBS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A mother of four who was pinned by a hit-and-run driver outside her home on Mother’s Day has died from her injuries.

Florence Ngwu’s family and friends are still trying to make sense of the Sunday tragedy. Her niece, Nnenna B., says the 49-year-old was a caring, loving mother of four who worked as a nurse.

“Her heart has stopped,” her niece said. “A very strong woman. She was just a fighter, so we thought maybe she could, you know, but…”

Florence Ngwu was a 49-year-old mother of four who worked as a nurse, according to friends and family. She died of her injuries after she was pinned between two cars in what police say was a hit-and-run incident.(Source: Family photos, WCBS via CNN)

Surveillance video taken on Mother’s Day morning shows a truck hitting a car in New York City’s Queens neighborhood. Neighbors say the car belonged to Ngwu’s daughter, so she and her daughter approached the driver of the truck.

“I just wish that they stayed on the sidewalk and just called police instead of coming in the street and trying to be too vigilant,” neighbor Calvin Williams said.

The driver hit several more parked cars as he made a U-turn on the dead end street, causing one of the vehicles to drag. The video shows Ngwu getting pinned between two cars.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries Monday morning.

Police continue to search for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene. They say the vehicle was found unattended not far away, with surveillance video showing what appears to be the driver walking away.

Ngwu’s family says it was inhumane and cowardly to leave the scene.

Police are also looking into why the truck was on the street and hit so many cars. Sources say it was reported stolen earlier that day.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

