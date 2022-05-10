Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant

Voters in Nebraska’s first congressional district will vote twice in the next two months.
By David Ade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Nebraska’s first congressional district will send a new face to Washington, D.C.

This after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned in March. He was convicted of lying to the FBI over a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national.

The winner of Tuesday night’s primary will be on the ballot in November’s general election. The winner of that general election will take office in 2023.

But next month, there will be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of this year. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks have already been chosen by their parties to face off.

This is the first vacant Nebraska congressional seat since 1951.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

Final unofficial election results are in
(Source: MGN)
Where to find live-updated election results
Here’s where you can get out and vote on May 7.
Where to vote in the May 2022 general election
Get to know the candidates running for Burkburnett Commissioner Place 3.
Know the candidates: Burkburnett Commissioner Place 3 race
Mike Tugman faces off against Lori Kemp.
Know the candidates: Burkburnett Mayor