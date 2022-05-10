Small Storm Chances in the Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thunderstorms will form west of us Tuesday afternoon and track east into northwestern Texas and southwestern Oklahoma Tuesday night and early Wednesday. These storms will be weakening as they do so, but gusty winds and downpours will still be possible especially across the western half of the area. There may be some more small rain chances throughout the week mainly at night but most of us will stay windy, hot, and humid.

