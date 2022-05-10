WFISD parent pushes for Dads on Duty program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dads on Duty is a nationwide program that one parent is working to bring to the Wichita Falls ISD.

The organization began in Louisiana after 23 students were arrested on campus. Since it was set in place, the schools have seen improvements in student behavior.

Michael Kately, a parent, said he would like to see this be implemented into WFISD to help students receive the extra guidance.

“Me being a parent and I see some of the things that happen at our schools or other schools in the nation, it hits me right in the heart. From Dads on Duty, if you guys want to see that change this is an avenue that we can explore so we can actually get it done,” Kately said.

WFISD has scheduled a meeting with him in June to discuss the protocols and logistics of the program. The goal is to have it in place by the next school year.

Click here for updates on the progress of the program.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.