Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD responds to wreck on Kell East Blvd

WFPD responds to wreck on Kell East Blvd
WFPD responds to wreck on Kell East Blvd(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a crash in the 2500 block of Kell East Blvd. on Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

News Channel 6 crews on scene saw at least one person placed in an ambulance, but there is no word on the conditions of the vehicle occupants at this time. Law enforcement reportedly arrested a woman at the scene for DWI.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The agenda for Tuesday’s Wichita Falls ISD board meeting consisted of nine sections.
WFISD board discusses new superintendent search
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Police are still looking for information about the disappearance of Gregory Keith Mann Jr.
25 years later: The disappearance of Keith Mann
legacy of Booker T. Washington
Book to be written on legacy of Booker T. Washington schools
Hometown Pride Tour: Bailey Swaydan
Hometown Pride Tour: Bailey Swaydan