WFPD responds to wreck on Kell East Blvd

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a crash in the 2500 block of Kell East Blvd. on Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

News Channel 6 crews on scene saw at least one person placed in an ambulance, but there is no word on the conditions of the vehicle occupants at this time. Law enforcement reportedly arrested a woman at the scene for DWI.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

