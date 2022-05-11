Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina

Medic said 17 people were injured.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients, officials said. Two vehicles hit the bus.

Kenny Phillips, Medic operations supervisor, said the crash, which involved the bus, a small dump truck and another car, happened around 6:30 a.m. The students had low-priority injuries and were taken from the scene by the mass casualty bus, he added.

Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that involved a school bus. Medic said 17 people were injured.(Source: WBTV)

Fifteen students were on the bus; of those 15, 14 were taken to the hospital. Paramedics said that 15th student refused to be taken to the hospital.

School district officials earlier had said that 40 students were on the bus.

One person had life-threatening injuries, one other person had serious injuries and 15 children had minor injuries.

According to Phillips, the crash caused the driver of the bus and the driver of the dump truck to be pinned in their vehicles.

Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that involved a school bus. Medic said 17 people were injured.(Source: WBTV)

Charlotte Fire Department Capt. Michael Gerin said first responders encountered problems because of the amount of damage to the cars, and it took 40 minutes to free the bus driver and about an hour to free the dump truck driver.

He added that the jaws of life were used and that both drivers were conscious and stable.

Officials said it is too early in the investigation to know if anyone will face charges in connection to the crash. There are currently no details on what led up to the collision.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

FILE - Deb Walker visits the grave of her daughter, Brooke Goodwin, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in...
US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says
Wildfires in New Mexico continue to grow, as extreme conditions fuel the spread.
New Mexico wildfires fueled by extreme conditions
Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sheriff claims deputies didn’t search lacrosse team’s personal items, body camera shows otherwise
Spots of coral bleaching is seen in the Great Barrier Reef this year.
Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply