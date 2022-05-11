25 years later: The disappearance of Keith Mann

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The idea of the unknown may be one of the most painful experiences for any human being, but for 25 years, it’s been a part of everyday life for Greg and Debra Mann.

“For me, it’s kind of like heartache for me,” Greg said. “I just wish my son was around. That’s all I can tell you.”

On May 10, 1997, Greg and Debra’s son Keith Mann was out with a group of friends before he was seen for the last time walking up the steps at the Fountaingate Apartments at 11:45 p.m. Keith told his friends that he had to meet up with someone at 12:15 a.m., but like his whereabouts, who and where he was meeting up with also remains a mystery.

“Just to think what happened to him or for me not to be there for him when all this was going on before and after and during and all that, I feel like a failure, a loser,” Greg said. “I should have been there to help him.”

As time goes by, the Manns say the pain of the unknown only gets more challenging. But now, the push to make the unknown known grows. On the 25th anniversary of Keith’s disappearance, Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has announced they plan to increase their reward for information leading to a body to $25,000.

“All we do is just talk about it and go through the different facts that we have and try to figure it out,” Debra said.

So even if it may be the smallest detail that didn’t seem important, every little bit brings the family closer to peace.

“That’s where the hope is at. We’d move mountains if we have enough faith, and I have faith that I’m going to find my son,” Greg said.

If you’d like to report a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can call (940) 761-7777.

