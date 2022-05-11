Book to be written on legacy of Booker T. Washington schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alumni of Booker T. Washington schools in Wichita Falls, along with the east-side community, are asking for help so that their legacy is always remembered.

Long-time community member Brenda Jarrett is gathering information to write a book.

She wants to hear the stories of people who graduated from Booker T. Washington back in the day. She also encourages any pictures to be sent to her.

Jarrett will use all the information she gathers to write a book called “The Face, The Name, The Story... Tell Your Story” and she has loved the stories she has heard from the community so far.

“We are giving individuals the opportunity to tell their story, to say what they feel in their heart,” Jarrett said. “How the community developed after we left.”

As of right now, the deadline to tell her your story is Juneteenth, but she believes that deadline will get pushed back. However, she said the earlier you give your story, the better.

You can tell contact her by calling (940) 613-9586 or by calling the MLK Center at (940) 761-7980.

