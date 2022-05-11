Camp Fire North Texas to host retirement party for Bettye Ricks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas is set to host a retirement party on Thursday, May 12, in honor of outgoing executive director Bettye Ricks.

The party is from 4-6 p.m. at Harrell Park on Terrace Avenue, and it will be come and go.

You’re invited to help celebrate the years of dedication and service to the children of north Texas from this wonderful woman. The community always appreciates everything she does.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.