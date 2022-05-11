Email City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Bailey Swaydan

By Alyssa Osterdock and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are continuing our celebration of Wichita Falls Tuesday evening with our Hometown Pride Tour segment. We’re diving into the 14th annual Cajun Fest coming up this Saturday.

Let’s take a deeper look at the musical journey of one of the performers set to take the stage at the event.

Bailey Swaydan is a Wichita Falls native and while she’s no stranger to the falls, playing at Cajun Fest is another story.

“This is my first year playing it,” Swaydan said. “They reached out to me and asked if we wanted to play so I said of course, it’s a fun event.”

“I started performing when I was 17,” Swaydan said. “When I was in high school, I wouldn’t sing in front of anyone, I wouldn’t sing in front of my parents. I would only sing in the shower. He like made me get up in front of a bunch of people, I completely panicked. Yeah, that was my A Star is Born moment, I was freaking out.”

This Saturday, Swaydan will be one of many musicians bringing live music to downtown Wichita Falls during Cajun Fest.

“I want us to bring energy cause it’s a fun event, it’s a big event so I just want us to bring a good time,” Swaydan said. “That’s my thing, I just like doing it. I feel like it’s what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Bailey takes the stage at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday.

