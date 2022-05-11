Email City Guide
‘It’s an $800 tip!’: Pizza server gets slice of kindness with generous tip from customers

A server at a Rhode Island pizza shop said a generous tip left her happy and surprised. (Source: WJAR, JENNIFER VERNANCIO, CNN)
By Sam Read
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island pizza shop server got served a surprise slice of kindness from some generous customers.

Since 1968, the Big Cheese Pub has been a customer favorite for things like handmade pizza and super subs.

The staff said they are also extremely close.

“We are just a big family. We tried to all look out for one another and do what’s best,” manager Kim Tierney said.

Waitress Jennifer Venancio, who’s a single mom of a 3-year-old, said this is a reason she is able to make it work.

“The Big Cheese works with us no matter what. Especially with my schedule,” Venancio said.

Last week, she said her Wednesday was a little rough, but it ended up being a great day.

“My first table was a super nice gentleman with his wife,” Venancio said. “The gentleman looked over his shoulder. He said, ‘Goodbye, have a nice day.’”

And after taking the bill from the table, she couldn’t believe what was written on the tip line.

“Jen told me someone left her a $600 tip. And I pulled the paper out, I said, ‘Well, I have better news for you, it’s not $600… it’s an $800 tip!’” Tierney said.

Venancio said she plans to pay bills and get her child a toy police vehicle. She also said she never got the couple’s name or any information, but their kindness melted her heart.

“Thank you, the money is very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what,” Venancio said.

