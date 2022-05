WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kirby Theatre Department has a lot to be proud of.

The department received a Superior 1 rating at the Middle School One-Act Play Festival.

But that’s not all, the “Best Actor” award recipient for the entire festival is also from Kirby. Eighth grader Samuel McDonnell now holds this title.

