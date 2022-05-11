Plum Lake stocked with catfish

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s time to grab your fishing gear and hit the lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists have added a bunch of catfish to Plum Lake.

These aren’t your normal-sized catfish either, they are around 10 pounds each. This group fills lakes around Texoma throughout the year to keep them stocked. With a rare occasion adding fish this size, they hope families will come out and catch them all.

“It helps to excite some fisherman. Get more people out fishing, maybe some family kids,” Robert Mauk, Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Office district supervisor, said. “These are some big fish, once in a lifetime to catch some this size.”

Make sure to have your fishing license if you are over 16 and the maximum number of catfish one person can catch is five.

