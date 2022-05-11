Email City Guide
Temps look to be in the 90s for the next week

By Garrett James
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We may see a few showers just west of us. However, a few showers may end up moving into our far western counties.

Thursday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. A line of storms will develop again in the panhandle. These storms may impact our western counties once again.

Rain chances appear to be better for everyone Friday. Friday, we will have a high of 95 with isolated thunderstorm chances. Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 99 with sunny skies.

