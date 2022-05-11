WF utility collections to close next week for software upgrades

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A software upgrade for the City of Wichita Falls means customers won’t be able to pay their bills for a couple of days early next week.

On Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17, the Wichita Falls utility collections office will be closed and online payments will not be an option.

You will still have the option to use the payment kiosk or drop box, but those payments won’t be processed until Wednesday morning. There will be no late fees or cut offs for non-payment during the time the system is undergoing the upgrade.

The system upgrade will also affect the human resource information system. That means the city’s online employment opportunities page and the employee self-service functions will not be available on Monday and Tuesday.

