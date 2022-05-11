WFISD board discusses new superintendent search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The agenda for Tuesday’s Wichita Falls ISD board meeting consisted of nine sections with topics that included things discussed in the district advisory meeting last week, like the transfer policy, recognition of graduates and COVID-19 funding updates.

The use of metal detectors is something that has been considered in earlier board meetings and it has now been approved.

“It’s going to happen,” Mike Rucker, president of the board of trustees, said. “We already have them, they just have to put together a protocol and how they’ll go about who’s going to be the ones working them.”

The trustees have also started their search for a new superintendent and have decided to change acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey’s position to interim superintendent. That change will take effect on July 1, the day after former Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s contract ends.

Rucker stated that they’ve hired someone to help for the search of a new superintendent.

“To help us start the search and they’ll put together some names and bring them to us for interviews down the road and that takes them time to do, a couple of months before we get real thoroughly involved in it,” Rucker said.

The board of trustees also mentioned two new committees being formed that will be made up of faculty, parents and students to help the board members make decisions on curriculum and safety.

Melanie Krotser, a teacher who was with the district for seven years, said she believes it could help.

“I just think there’s a lot of time and energy that teachers are using creating and pulling together those resources for the lessons for curriculum that could be better used in other ways like differentiating the curriculum to meet different levels of students’ needs,” Krotzer said.

