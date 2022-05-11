Email City Guide
Wichita Falls man charged with manslaughter after deadly 2020 crash

Charles Patrick Reyna.
Charles Patrick Reyna.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man involved in a deadly Wichita Falls crash in 2020 was booked into the Wichita County Jail for manslaughter on Tuesday.

Court documents state Charles Patrick Reyna was charged after he recklessly caused the death of Cheyanne Collinsworth of Wichita Falls.

Reyna’s indictment states he caused Collinsworth’s death “by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or failing to control the speed of the vehicle and/or failing to apply brakes in a timely manner and/or failing to keep a proper lookout and/or failing to properly maneuver his vehicle to avoid a collision.”

On Nov. 22, 2020, the Wichita Falls Police Department said a car was traveling eastbound on Hampstead lane in Wichita Falls around 2:44 a.m. The driver lost control and struck a tree, causing the car to catch on fire.

Reyna remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond as of Wednesday.

