Windthorst hires new boys basketball head coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dylan Stark is now leading the Windthorst boys basketball program.

The school board approved Stark as the new head coach in the school board meeting on Tuesday.

Last season under Tyler Owen the Trojans finished with a 14-13 overall record and finished the season in bi-districts.

Owen was hired to coach Archer City boys basketball program in April.

