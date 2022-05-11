Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Workforce Solutions to host job fair in Archer City

The event will happen from 4-7 p.m. at The Royal Theater.
The event will happen from 4-7 p.m. at The Royal Theater.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s time to dust off your resume! Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person job fair on Wednesday, May 18, in Archer City.

The event will happen from 4-7 p.m. at The Royal Theater. 18 employers and businesses will be represented, accounting for over 400 jobs in the north Texas area.

No cost nor registration is required to attend. Workforce Solutions said anyone who needs help preparing their resume or getting ready to meet prospective employers can call (940) 322-1801.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

Charles Patrick Reyna.
Wichita Falls man charged with manslaughter after deadly 2020 crash
Customers won’t be able to pay their bills for a couple of days early next week.
WF utility collections to close next week for software upgrades
Bettye Ricks.
Camp Fire North Texas to host retirement party for Bettye Ricks
Pictured left to right: Kirby theatre teacher Benjamin Henderson and Samuel McDonnell; the...
Kirby Theatre Department recognized at festival