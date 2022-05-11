Workforce Solutions to host job fair in Archer City

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s time to dust off your resume! Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person job fair on Wednesday, May 18, in Archer City.

The event will happen from 4-7 p.m. at The Royal Theater. 18 employers and businesses will be represented, accounting for over 400 jobs in the north Texas area.

No cost nor registration is required to attend. Workforce Solutions said anyone who needs help preparing their resume or getting ready to meet prospective employers can call (940) 322-1801.

