An Alzheimer’s Disease study is seeking participants over 60 years old with mild symptoms

Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's disease.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOSTON (Gray News) – Researchers with Mass General Brigham, a nonprofit hospital in Boston, are looking for participants for a study on Alzheimer’s Disease between the age of 60 and 85 years of age and showing mild symptoms.

In a release, the researchers said they are looking to see if a new nasal drug called Protollin is safe in those suffering from Alzheimer’s and whether it ultimately improves cognition.

Doses will gradually be increased in different subjects in the study to find out what the highest dose of Protollin to take is, the researchers said. They said the drug is yet to be studied nasally and they want to see if it affects the immune system and is safe to use.

The researchers said they aim to find the proper dose to use on Alzheimer’s patients and work to identify a new potential treatment for the disease.

The study is requiring participants who are:

  1. Between the ages of 60 and 85 who have been diagnosed with early to mild Alzheimer’s disease
  2. On able to be on a stable medication regimen for 8 weeks before the study and which will be stable during the study
  3. Not pregnant, lactating or of childbearing potential, which includes being two years post-menopausal for women or surgically sterile
  4. Amyloid-positive PET scan (if the other criteria are met)
  5. Able to understand and provide informed consent

The study will take eight visits over a 45-day period. The researchers said participants are not expected to gain any medical benefit from the study, but they will walk away with up to $400 for their time.

For more information on the study, visit the Mass General Brigham website.

