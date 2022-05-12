Construction of WF hotel and convention center remains on track

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction for the downtown Wichita Falls hotel and convention center is on track to be completed next summer.

The only thing that has come close to giving crews a scare so far is a shortage of materials, but the city is working closely with the construction company to make sure they will not run into that issue.

“One of the big concerns early on when we started the project was steel, the availability of steel,” Blake Jurecek, City of Wichita Falls assistant city manager, said. “The good news is we have about 90% of the steel on ground already. It is here and we don’t think we will have any delays because of the steel availability.”

They started the construction on the parking lot next to the MPEC and convention center last week.

As of right now, they plan to have the parking lot ready by the time Hotter’N Hell Hundred comes around, but they said they won’t have the RV hookups back in place.

