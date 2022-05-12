Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.(Pexels)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of groceries is enough to give many Americans heartburn – or at least burn a hole in the wallet.

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021. That’s the biggest annual hike in 41 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Breakfast is the meal getting hit especially hard.

Eggs are over 22% more expensive, due in large part to a shortage caused by an infectious Avian Flu, but margarine, milk, bacon and coffee also saw price increases.

Consumers are also feeling the pinch when they go out to eat. Menu prices rose 7.2% over the past 12 months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
The letter was allegedly sent to employees by management.
Letter indicates Dillard’s in Wichita Falls could close
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Police are still looking for information about the disappearance of Gregory Keith Mann Jr.
25 years later: The disappearance of Keith Mann
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Plum Lake stocked with catfish

Latest News

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine,...
Police: Man hit teen with truck, attempted to leave him in ravine