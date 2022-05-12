Email City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Cajun Fest cooks

By Alyssa Osterdock and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are continuing our Hometown Pride Tour of Wichita Falls on Wednesday with another look at this weekend’s Cajun Fest.

We’re highlighting the amazing food you can expect at Cajun Fest this weekend as we are only three days away.

You better come hungry! So what’s on the menu, might you ask? It’s probably better to ask what’s not on the menu.

Pizza, jambalaya, fried alligator, tacos, barbecue, gumbo, a crawfish eating contest and you can even expect crawfish on pizza.

“They can experience crawfish on a pizza because not many people do that,” Tanner Lucking, Cajun Fest cook and owner of Stone Oven Pizza, said. “I guess maybe in New Orleans or somewhere on the coast, I don’t know, I guess someone is going to have to google that.”

It’s the perfect opportunity to try some food you might never even expect to taste good.

“I think shaw would be one you might not expect to taste good,” Lucking said. “We got a lot of well reception and positive feedback from it so they’re probably going to enjoy it more than they thought they would.”

Despite all the food trucks you will see, Cajun Fest is more than just about the food.

“I’ll enjoy getting to make my efforts to make an impact on Wichita Falls. The joy of getting to make a change for downtown and grow it, that means a lot to me.”

