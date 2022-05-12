Know the candidates: May 24 primary runoff election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 24 primary runoff election is right around the corner.

This election will include another chance for voters to decide the Wichita County Justice of the Peace, precinct four race. Incumbent Precinct 4 Wichita County JOP Judge Judy Baker filed to contest the election in March, saying a ballot error had prevented her supporters from casting their votes in the race.

She said the new election will allow them to have their voices heard.

“I believe in our supporters and I believe they will go and vote,” Baker said. “We did what we did the first time and we’ll come back and do the same for the second time. The voters need to have their say and I don’t believe they did, so this is for them, win or lose, this is for them.”

Baker and fellow candidate Captain Randy Elliot of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they hope that everyone will take this second chance to come out and cast their ballots.

Other runoffs include the Clay County Justice of the Peace race between incumbent John Swenson and challenger Lanny Evans, as well as the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race between Brock Myers and Jack Pickett.

In Archer County, incumbent Darin Wolf is taking on challenger Kurt Wolf in the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race.

Early voting will begin on Monday, May 16, and run through Friday, May 20. Those polling locations can be found here.

Statewide Republican Runoffs

On Republican ballots will be three statewide races. George P. Bush is challenging incumbent Ken Paxton in the Texas Attorney General race, while the Commissioner of the General Land Office race is between Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley.

Also happening is the Texas Railroad Commissioner race between Sarah Stogner and Wayne Christian.

Statewide Democratic Runoffs

Democratic ballots will include four statewide races. The race for Texas Lieutenant Governor has Mike Collier taking on Michelle Beckley, while Joe Jaworski is going up against Rochelle Mercedes Garza in the Attorney General race.

Voters will also choose between Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts race,

Additionally, Sandragrace Martinez is taking on Jay Kleberg in the Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office race.

