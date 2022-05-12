Letter indicates Dillard’s in Wichita Falls could close

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple employees have reached out to News Channel 6 stating they were informed Wednesday that Dillard’s in Sikes Center Mall will close sometime this summer.

News Channel 6 also received a copy of a letter allegedly sent to employees by management. The letter states the store will close no earlier than July 14, 2022, and no later than August 10, 2022.

News Channel 6 has reached out to Dillard’s for a comment.

