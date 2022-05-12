Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspect identified in Utah double-slaying case

The Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah has identified a suspect in a double slaying from August. (Credit: KUTV via CNN Newsource)
By KUTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOAB, Utah (KUTV) - A father is finally getting some answers months after his daughter, Kylen Schulte, and her wife, Crystal Turner, were killed.

Their bodies were found in Utah’s La Sal mountains in August.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Pinkusiewicz, a former co-worker of Turner, has been identified as a suspect.

“The indications we have is we don’t know if they worked shifts together. It doesn’t seem like it. They were off of each other, but they were both employees at McDonalds,” Grand County Sheriff Steven White said.

Pinkusiewicz is no longer alive. White said he died by suicide about a month after the murders.

There is no word on a motive or his relationship with the women.

“At this point, it’s still all being investigated. We’re not ruling anything out at this point,” White said.

Authorities are asking for any information the public has on Pinkusiewicz or the Toyato Yaris he drove.

Meanwhile, Kylen Schulte’s father is processing the news, and relieved and hoping it will all be over soon.

“The only other thing I can say is I hope they can process the evidence and close the case soon,” he said.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was in Moab, Utah, this week searching for answers in the case, but the sheriff’s office said they did not work with him.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
The letter was allegedly sent to employees by management.
Letter indicates Dillard’s in Wichita Falls could close
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Police are still looking for information about the disappearance of Gregory Keith Mann Jr.
25 years later: The disappearance of Keith Mann
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Plum Lake stocked with catfish

Latest News

North Korea state media is reporting its first-ever COVID case.
North Korea identifies first COVID-19 case
Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths
Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats