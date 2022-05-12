Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Temps look to remain hot

By Garrett James
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Overnight Thursday, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Friday night, we will have a 20% chance of a couple of storms.

Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 66 with mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
The letter was allegedly sent to employees by management.
Letter indicates Dillard’s in Wichita Falls could close
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Police are still looking for information about the disappearance of Gregory Keith Mann Jr.
25 years later: The disappearance of Keith Mann
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Plum Lake stocked with catfish

Latest News

A Little Drop in Humidity Levels
A Drop in Humidity Levels?
A Little Drop in Humidity Levels
A Little Drop in Humidity Levels
weather
Temps look to remain hot
Temps look to be in the 90s for the next week