Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California, but there was a light moment during the firefight on Wednesday.

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a homeowner’s cat while they were fending off flames in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The woman said she had rushed home from work to see what she could do to save her pets after the area had been evacuated. About 20 minutes later, a firefighter emerged with her cat.

“He’s scared and hiding, but I’m happy to have him back. He’s probably terrified. We’re going to head out as soon as possible to avoid getting hurt,” said the cat’s owner Breanna Kivinski.

The wind-driven coastal fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and chewed through brush and burned several million-dollar homes in Laguna Hills.

Fire officials report no immediate injuries to anyone, but crews remain in the area trying to contain the flames.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
Dillard’s corporate spokesperson released a statement to News Channel 6
Corporate office confirms closure of Dillard’s in Wichita Falls
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Police are still looking for information about the disappearance of Gregory Keith Mann Jr.
25 years later: The disappearance of Keith Mann
Plum Lake stocked with catfish
Plum Lake stocked with catfish

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in...
Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package
FILE - Randy Weaver holds the door of his cabin showing holes from bullets fired during the...
Randy Weaver, participant in Ruby Ridge standoff, dies at 74
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say
Check out the polling station closest to you with our handy list!
Where to vote early for the May 24 primary runoff election