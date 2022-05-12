Email City Guide
“Wake Up Wichita Falls” gives residents networking opportunities

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is continuing to give back to the community.

They hosted their monthly Wake Up Wichita Falls event Thursday morning. It’s a networking event that allows residents to catch up with business and community leaders.

The big goal is to help them learn more about what is happening in the city.

”It’s a good way to meet people and find out what other people are doing in the community,” Jerry Faught, Wichita Falls Wayland Baptist University executive director and campus dean, said. “It’s a good way to stay in touch with business folks.”

The event changes locations every month; this month it was held at Vernon College. You can keep up with those locations on the chamber’s website.

Plum Lake stocked with catfish

