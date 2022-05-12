Where to vote early for the May 24 primary runoff election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 24 primary runoff election is less than two weeks away.

Early voting will begin on Monday, May 16, and run through Friday, May 20.

Here are the early voting locations for Texoma counties:

Archer County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Archer County Annex 112 E. Walnut Street, Archer City May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holliday City Hall 110 W. Olive Street, Holliday May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lakeside City Commissioner Building 4344 State Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clay County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wells Fargo Building 210 N. Bridge St., Henrietta May 16-20 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wichita County Courthouse 900 7th Street, room 139, Wichita Falls May 16-20 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 2 Building 102 W College, Burkburnett May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation 400 N Wall Street, Iowa Park May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Home Depot 3705 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls May 16-20 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sikes Senter Mall 3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls May 16-20 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 4 Building 2023 SH 25 N, Electra May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This election will include another chance for voters to decide the Wichita County Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race.

Other runoffs include the Clay County Justice of the Peace race between incumbent John Swenson and challenger Lanny Evans, as well as the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race between Brock Myers and Jack Pickett.

In Archer County, incumbent Darin Wolf is taking on challenger Kurt Wolf in the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race.

