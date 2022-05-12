Email City Guide
Where to vote early for the May 24 primary runoff election

Check out the polling station closest to you with our handy list!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 24 primary runoff election is less than two weeks away.

Early voting will begin on Monday, May 16, and run through Friday, May 20.

Here are the early voting locations for Texoma counties:

Archer County

LOCATIONADDRESSDATETIME
Archer County Annex112 E. Walnut Street, Archer CityMay 16-208 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Holliday City Hall110 W. Olive Street, HollidayMay 16-208 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lakeside City Commissioner Building4344 State Hwy 79 South, Wichita FallsMay 16-208 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clay County

LOCATIONADDRESSDATETIME
Wells Fargo Building210 N. Bridge St., HenriettaMay 16-207 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County

LOCATIONADDRESSDATETIME
Wichita County Courthouse900 7th Street, room 139, Wichita FallsMay 16-207 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 2 Building102 W College, BurkburnettMay 16-208 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office Substation400 N Wall Street, Iowa ParkMay 16-208 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Home Depot3705 Kell Blvd, Wichita FallsMay 16-2010 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sikes Senter Mall3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita FallsMay 16-2010 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 4 Building2023 SH 25 N, ElectraMay 16-208 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This election will include another chance for voters to decide the Wichita County Justice of the Peace, precinct 4 race.

Other runoffs include the Clay County Justice of the Peace race between incumbent John Swenson and challenger Lanny Evans, as well as the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race between Brock Myers and Jack Pickett.

In Archer County, incumbent Darin Wolf is taking on challenger Kurt Wolf in the County Commissioner, precinct 2 race.

