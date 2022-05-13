April is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet April, a cuddly little lady who’s hoping for a home.

April is what we call a tabico: a calico with tabby markings. This makes for a beautiful coat of fur, and she loves all of the attention.

At a year and a half old, April has only been at Animal Services for about a month. She’s a big snuggler who does well with other cats, and was described by Diann Bowman as being very sweet. As a cat owner himself, Tanner says April is the perfect mix of cuddly and playful.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license. April has not yet been spayed, so you will need to pre-pay for the procedure with a vet of your choice.

You can meet April and other adoptable animals at the Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

