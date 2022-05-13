Email City Guide
Camp Fire North Texas celebrates Bettye Ricks

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - May 12 is officially Bettye Ricks Day in Wichita County.

The proclamation from Wichita County Commissioners was presented Thursday during her retirement party.

A pavilion was even named after Ricks, who has served Camp Fire North Texas for 60 years. She touched the lives of thousands of young people over the years and one of those individuals had some special words to say about her.

“I am super thankful for her and all she has done for our community, for this campground, for the kids all across the city. There is not a kid in the elementary school, high school, middle school who doesn’t know who Bettye Ricks is and that just speaks to her character, the mountain, the giant she has made in our community.”

Here at News Channel 6, we want to wish Bettye ricks a big congratulations.

