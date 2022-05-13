Donate from home with WFAFB and the Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What feels better than giving? Not having to leave the house to do so.

Supporters of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will have a chance to donate from home on Saturday, May 14 as part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, it’s the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

WFAFB’s Executive Director Kara Nickens was joined on the show by the Postal Service’s Keith Deason to spread the word about the event.

Donors simply put non-perishable food items in boxes or sacks and leave it by their mailboxes. As letter carriers cover their routes, they’ll also pick up donations for the WF Area Food Bank.

This is one of WFAFB’s largest food drives, but numbers were down according to Nickens. She added that items like canned protein are especially helpful, as well as canned fruits and vegetables.

“We’re hoping the community steps up to help us,” she said.

Donations for the Stamp Out Hunger drive will also be accepted at the Bridge Creek Post Office at 4001 Southwest Parkway, and Morningside Post Office at 3107 Fifth St.

