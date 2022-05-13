Iowa Park daycare worker sentenced for leaving child in hot van

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An Iowa Park woman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to child abandonment and endangerment.

34-year-old Jessie Granjeno was sentenced to five years deferred probation and a $1,000 fine by Judge Charles Barnard of the 89th District Court.

Granjeno reportedly left a three-year-old girl in a daycare van for more than three hours in August of 2020. The temperature inside the van was estimated to be almost 130 degrees when the girl was inside, according to an affidavit, which added that Granjeno didn’t seek medical attention for the little girl after she found her in the vehicle.

A CPS report stated Granjeno had driven seven children from one building of Itty Bitty Childcare on West Hwy. to the other building across the street at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2020. Granjeno told investigators she didn’t count the children as they got off the bus, or follow her usual protocol of walking through the van. She didn’t realize anyone was missing until another employee arrived three hours later and asked where the little girl was. Granjeno initially told her colleague the child was present, before realizing she was not.

Granjeno reportedly returned to the van and found the little girl crying inside. She told investigators that the child had urinated and defecated on herself, and that she was “a little sweaty.” When asked why she didn’t call medical services to examine the child, Granjeno reportedly said she didn’t know.

An affidavit alleged Granjeno’s supervisor wasn’t notified about the incident until 12:45 that day, almost three hours after the child had been found. The little girl’s mother was informed about what had happened via text message at around 2 p.m., according to court documents.

The state jail felony could have landed Granjeno behind bars for up to two years.

