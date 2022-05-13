Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Iowa Park daycare worker sentenced for leaving child in hot van

Jessie Granjeno is pictured in her booking photo on Nov. 13, 2020.
Jessie Granjeno is pictured in her booking photo on Nov. 13, 2020.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An Iowa Park woman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to child abandonment and endangerment.

34-year-old Jessie Granjeno was sentenced to five years deferred probation and a $1,000 fine by Judge Charles Barnard of the 89th District Court.

Granjeno reportedly left a three-year-old girl in a daycare van for more than three hours in August of 2020. The temperature inside the van was estimated to be almost 130 degrees when the girl was inside, according to an affidavit, which added that Granjeno didn’t seek medical attention for the little girl after she found her in the vehicle.

A CPS report stated Granjeno had driven seven children from one building of Itty Bitty Childcare on West Hwy. to the other building across the street at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2020. Granjeno told investigators she didn’t count the children as they got off the bus, or follow her usual protocol of walking through the van. She didn’t realize anyone was missing until another employee arrived three hours later and asked where the little girl was. Granjeno initially told her colleague the child was present, before realizing she was not.

Granjeno reportedly returned to the van and found the little girl crying inside. She told investigators that the child had urinated and defecated on herself, and that she was “a little sweaty.” When asked why she didn’t call medical services to examine the child, Granjeno reportedly said she didn’t know.

An affidavit alleged Granjeno’s supervisor wasn’t notified about the incident until 12:45 that day, almost three hours after the child had been found. The little girl’s mother was informed about what had happened via text message at around 2 p.m., according to court documents.

The state jail felony could have landed Granjeno behind bars for up to two years.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
Dillard’s corporate spokesperson released a statement to News Channel 6
Corporate office confirms closure of Dillard’s in Wichita Falls
David Hedges.
Petrolia CISD superintendent resigns
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Construction of WF hotel and convention center remains on track
Construction of WF hotel and convention center remains on track

Latest News

The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of May 13
WF City Clerk’s office recognized for excellence with award
TXU Energy presented the Salvation Army with a check for $40,000 on Friday to help families in...
Salvation Army distributes fans, helps with energy bills with $40K donation from TXU Energy
WFAFB’s Executive Director Kara Nickens was joined on the show by the Postal Service’s Keith...
Donate from home with WFAFB and the Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger campaign