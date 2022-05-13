Email City Guide
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday evening

By Garrett James
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Friday night, we will have a 30% chance of a couple of storms. These storms may be intense however, they should remain sub-severe.

Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 102 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, temps look to climb over 100 degrees.

